EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
  • The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU.
  • The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
  • Related Link: Final Data Reaffirms Efficacy Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment
  • The early advice is based on clinical trial data from Pfizer showing 1% of patients (6 out of 607) who took Paxlovid within five days of the start of symptoms were hospitalized within 28 days of starting treatment compared with 6.7% of patients (41 out of 612) given a placebo.
  • The FDA has yet to authorize Pfizer's pill. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 3.71% at $61 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

