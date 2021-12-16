EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid
- The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU.
- The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
- The early advice is based on clinical trial data from Pfizer showing 1% of patients (6 out of 607) who took Paxlovid within five days of the start of symptoms were hospitalized within 28 days of starting treatment compared with 6.7% of patients (41 out of 612) given a placebo.
- The FDA has yet to authorize Pfizer's pill.
