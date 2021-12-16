Biogen Outlines Aduhelm's Confirmatory Trial Plans, Data Expected In 2026
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) are looking to get initial data from the FDA-mandated confirmatory trial for its Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm out in four years.
- The companies will launch a global 1,300-person trial in May 2022 that will randomize early-stage Alzheimer’s patients to receive either Aduhelm or a placebo.
- The plans see Biogen and partner Eisai submitting the final protocol of the trial for FDA review by next March.
- The company said it will probably take about four years for the trial to generate results, pushing a final answer to 2026.
- The trial will also include a long-term extension to collect longer-term treatment data for up to 48 months.
- Biogen was given accelerated approval, meaning the company showed the drug acts on an important biological marker, reducing the sticky amyloid plaques that clump in Alzheimer’s patients’ brains.
- But the drug did not prove any activity benefitting the patients.
- The FDA requires Biogen to run a trial proving the benefit or the agency can request that Biogen pull the drug from the market.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are up 1.95% at $240.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
