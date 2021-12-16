Biogen Outlines Aduhelm's Confirmatory Trial Plans, Data Expected In 2026

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) are looking to get initial data from the FDA-mandated confirmatory trial for its Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm out in four years.

The companies will launch a global 1,300-person trial in May 2022 that will randomize early-stage Alzheimer’s patients to receive either Aduhelm or a placebo.

The plans see Biogen and partner Eisai submitting the final protocol of the trial for FDA review by next March.

The company said it will probably take about four years for the trial to generate results, pushing a final answer to 2026.

The trial will also include a long-term extension to collect longer-term treatment data for up to 48 months.

Biogen was given accelerated approval, meaning the company showed the drug acts on an important biological marker, reducing the sticky amyloid plaques that clump in Alzheimer’s patients’ brains.

But the drug did not prove any activity benefitting the patients.

The FDA requires Biogen to run a trial proving the benefit or the agency can request that Biogen pull the drug from the market.

Price Action: BIIB shares are up 1.95% at $240.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.