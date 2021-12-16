 Skip to main content

FDA Lab Testing Confirms SAB Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:06am   Comments
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) announced that SAB-185, its COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, retains neutralization activity against the omicron variant in an in vitro pseudovirus model. 

  • The results indicate that SAB-185 retains a potent ability to neutralize recombinant S protein lentiviral pseudovirus that mimics the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. 
  • Although SAB-185 retained potent neutralization of the omicron variant, it did show a mild-moderate reduction in potency compared to the wild type. 
  • Additional analyses are ongoing, and the full data set is being prepared for bioRxiv, the online life sciences archive for COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 preprints.
  • SAB-185 is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 trial compared to active control monoclonal antibody treatment in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at higher risk for progression to hospitalization. 
  • It is enrolling approximately 600 participants to receive SAB-185 and 600 to receive an active comparator. 
  • The primary outcome measures include safety and non-inferiority to prevent a composite endpoint of either hospitalization or death from any cause through study day 28.
  • Price Action: SAB Biotherapeutics' Influenza Candidate Achieves Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study.
  • Price Action: SABS shares are up 3.59% at $10.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

