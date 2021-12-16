FDA Lab Testing Confirms SAB Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) announced that SAB-185, its COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, retains neutralization activity against the omicron variant in an in vitro pseudovirus model.
- The results indicate that SAB-185 retains a potent ability to neutralize recombinant S protein lentiviral pseudovirus that mimics the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant.
- Although SAB-185 retained potent neutralization of the omicron variant, it did show a mild-moderate reduction in potency compared to the wild type.
- Additional analyses are ongoing, and the full data set is being prepared for bioRxiv, the online life sciences archive for COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 preprints.
- SAB-185 is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 trial compared to active control monoclonal antibody treatment in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at higher risk for progression to hospitalization.
- It is enrolling approximately 600 participants to receive SAB-185 and 600 to receive an active comparator.
- The primary outcome measures include safety and non-inferiority to prevent a composite endpoint of either hospitalization or death from any cause through study day 28.
- Price Action: SAB Biotherapeutics' Influenza Candidate Achieves Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study.
- Price Action: SABS shares are up 3.59% at $10.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General