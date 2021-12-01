SAB Biotherapeutics' Influenza Candidate Achieves Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) has announced data from a Phase 2a challenge study of SAB-176, its investigational therapy for treating seasonal influenza.
- SAB-176 is a quadrivalent fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate designed to treat moderate to severe Type A and B seasonal influenza viruses.
- The trial achieved statistically significant reductions in viral load and clinical signs and symptoms compared to placebo, and SAB-176 appeared to be safe and well-tolerated.
- "One remarkable aspect of these results is that SAB's Tc Bovine was not immunized to the specific influenza virus strain that was used in the challenge study," added Christoph Bausch, Chief Scientific Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics.
