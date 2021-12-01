 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SAB Biotherapeutics' Influenza Candidate Achieves Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
SAB Biotherapeutics' Influenza Candidate Achieves Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) has announced data from a Phase 2a challenge study of SAB-176, its investigational therapy for treating seasonal influenza.

  • SAB-176 is a quadrivalent fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate designed to treat moderate to severe Type A and B seasonal influenza viruses.
  • The trial achieved statistically significant reductions in viral load and clinical signs and symptoms compared to placebo, and SAB-176 appeared to be safe and well-tolerated. 
  • "One remarkable aspect of these results is that SAB's Tc Bovine was not immunized to the specific influenza virus strain that was used in the challenge study," added Christoph Bausch, Chief Scientific Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. 
  • Price Action: SABS shares are up 3.95% at $11.32 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SABS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Backs Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment; Regulatory Setbacks For CTI Biopharma, BioXcel; Favorable Ruling For Viatris In Tecfidera Patent Case
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com