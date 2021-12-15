Travere Posts Topline Data For Pegtibatinase In patients With Rare Metabolic Disorder
Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) reported topline results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase for classical homocystinuria (HCU).
- There were no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events.
- One serious adverse event, moderate acute urticaria (hives), was categorized to be likely related to pegtibatinase treatment but did not lead to treatment discontinuation and resolved following a single dose interruption.
- Pegtibatinase demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in tHcy during the 12 weeks of treatment.
- At the two highest doses, pegtibatinase appeared to reduce tHcy regardless of starting baseline tHcy levels or background therapy.
- In the highest dose cohort to date of 1.5mg/kg BIW, pegtibatinase resulted in rapid and sustained reductions in tHcy, resulting in a maintenance of tHcy below a clinically meaningful threshold of 100 μmol from week 2 through week 12 of treatment.
- In the 1.5mg/kg BIW dose cohort, treatment with pegtibatinase resulted in a mean relative reduction from baseline of 55.1%, compared to a decrease of 4.8% for all patients receiving placebo in the study.
