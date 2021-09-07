 Skip to main content

See Why Travere Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Tuesday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has concluded a Type A meeting with the FDA related to sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). 
  • See: Travere Therapeutics' Sparsentan Program Submission Pushed to 2022; FDA Requires More Data.
  • Following the outcome of the Type A meeting, the Company intends to continue with its plan to provide the FDA with additional eGFR data from the ongoing DUPLEX Study in 1H of 2022.
  • At the time of the eGFR data cut, all patients remaining in the DUPLEX Study will have completed one year of treatment, and approximately 50% of patients will have completed two years of treatment. 
  • The Company plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in mid-2022, pending additional supportive eGFR data. 
  • The DUPLEX Study is continuing as planned.
  • Sparsentan is a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA), is a novel investigational product candidate. 
  • Read Next: Sparsentan Showed Threefold Reduction In Proteinuria.
  • Price Action: TVTX shares are up 7.50% at $22.71 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

