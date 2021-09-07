See Why Travere Therapeutics Stock Moving Higher On Tuesday
- Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has concluded a Type A meeting with the FDA related to sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).
- Following the outcome of the Type A meeting, the Company intends to continue with its plan to provide the FDA with additional eGFR data from the ongoing DUPLEX Study in 1H of 2022.
- At the time of the eGFR data cut, all patients remaining in the DUPLEX Study will have completed one year of treatment, and approximately 50% of patients will have completed two years of treatment.
- The Company plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in mid-2022, pending additional supportive eGFR data.
- The DUPLEX Study is continuing as planned.
- Sparsentan is a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist (DEARA), is a novel investigational product candidate.
- Price Action: TVTX shares are up 7.50% at $22.71 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
