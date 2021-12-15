Apellis - Sobi's Pegcetacoplan Wins European Approval For Rare Blood Disorder
- The European Commission has approved Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTC: BIOVF) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: APLS) Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
- The approval covers anemic patients after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months.
- PNH is a rare blood disorder where uncontrolled complement activation leads to the destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells through intravascular hemolysis and extravascular hemolysis.
- The approval is based on the results from the head-to-head PEGASUS phase 3 study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Aspaveli compared to eculizumab at 16 weeks.
- Price Action: APLS shares are down 1.22% at $42.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
