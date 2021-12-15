 Skip to main content

Apellis - Sobi's Pegcetacoplan Wins European Approval For Rare Blood Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 10:14am   Comments
  • The European Commission has approved Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTC: BIOVF) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: APLS) Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
  • The approval covers anemic patients after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months.
  • PNH is a rare blood disorder where uncontrolled complement activation leads to the destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells through intravascular hemolysis and extravascular hemolysis. 
  • The approval is based on the results from the head-to-head PEGASUS phase 3 study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Aspaveli compared to eculizumab at 16 weeks.
  • Related Link: Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside.
  • Price Action: APLS shares are down 1.22% at $42.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Blood Disorders BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

