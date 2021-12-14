 Skip to main content

CSL Seals $11.7B Buyout Deal Of Vifor Pharma, Probably the Largest Healthcare Deal In 2021
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Australian biopharma CSL Ltd (OTC: CSLLY) has agreed to acquire Vifor Pharma AG (OTC: GNHAY) for $11.7 billion (equity value) in a move to diversify its business. 

  • The all-cash purchase at $179.25 per share represents a 40% premium on the 60-day average price of Vifor's stock as of December 1.
  • The $12.3 billion (fully diluted shares and debt) / A$17.2 billion deal consideration will be funded through a combination of A$6.3 billion ($4.5 billion) fully underwritten placement, $6.0 billion / A$8.4 billion new debt, and existing cash / undrawn facilities.
  • The deal would give CSL, heavily dependent on vaccines and blood plasma products, Vifor's therapeutic offerings for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal conditions.
  • The transaction would be the largest in the industry this year, topping $11.5 billion Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) paid for Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  • The price was considerably higher than anticipated. The Australian Financial Review reported that CSL was eying a potential deal for around $7.1 billion two weeks ago.
  • Price Action: GNHAY shares are up 4.36% at $32.54, CSLLY shares are down 4.59% at $100.63 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNHAY + CSLLY)

Vifor Pharma Bolsters Its Presence In Vascular Calcification Field Via Two Acquisition Deals
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

