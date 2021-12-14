 Skip to main content

Cabaletta Bio's Cell Therapy Fails To Show Activity At Low Doses In Skin Blistering Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Cabaletta Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: CABA) DSG3-CAART fails to show biologic activity to date in the two lowest cell dose cohorts of Phase 1 trial mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV).

  • In cohort A1 (20 million DSG3-CAART cells), two of three participants had DSG3 autoantibody levels that rose over 20%, along with disease activity scores that worsened within six months after DSG3-CAART infusion.
  • In cohort A2 (100 million DSG3-CAART cells), two of three participants maintained stable DSG3 autoantibody levels through four months. 
  • One of these patients maintained stable disease activity scores through the six-month follow-up, while the other patient maintained stable scores initially before subsequently worsening. 
  • DSG3-CAART persistence was not observed above the assay's threshold for quantification at three months post-infusion.
  • The first additional cohort in the dose-escalation phase of the DesCAARTes trial is anticipated to be the A5 cohort. Patients will receive between 5.0-7.5 billion DSG3-CAART cells. 
  • Dosing is underway in the fourth cohort at a dose of 2.5 billion DSG3-CAART cells. 
  • The Company anticipates topline biologic activity from the 500 million cell cohort A3 and 28-day safety data from the 2.5 billion cell cohort in Q1 2022.
  • Related Link: Cabaletta Posts Cell Therapy Data From Third Cohort Of Autoimmune Skin Disorder Trial.
  • Price Action: CABA shares are down 71.40% at $3.58 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

