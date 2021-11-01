 Skip to main content

Cabaletta Posts Cell Therapy Data From Third Cohort Of Autoimmune Skin Disorder Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:22pm   Comments
  • Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has announced 28-day clinical data from the third dose cohort (500 million DSG3-CAART cells) in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
  • The Company observed a dose-dependent increase in DSG3-CAART persistence in the third cohort relative to the first two low dose cohorts throughout the 28 days following infusion. 
  • In addition, no clinically relevant adverse events (DLTs) were observed. 
  • These safety data were observed without preconditioning and in the presence of circulating anti-DSG3 antibodies.
  • Dosing of patients in the fourth cohort at a treatment dose of 2.5 billion DSG3-CAART cells has been initiated. 
  • 28-day safety data from the fourth dose cohort is expected in the Q1 of 2022. 
  • Top-line biologic activity data for the first two low-dose cohorts will be announced in Q4 of 2021.
  • Related Link: Cabaletta Bio's Cell Therapy Shows Encouraging Safety Profile In Autoimmune Skin Disorder.
  • Cabaletta ended Q3 with $119.3 million in cash, extending the cash runway to fund operations through at least 1Q23.
  • Price Action: CABA shares closed higher by 4.12% at $14.37 on mONDAY.

