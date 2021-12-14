 Skip to main content

Fate Therapeutics Showcases Interim Data From FT596 Cell Program In Lymphoma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATEshowcased interim Phase 1 data from its FT596 program for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. 

  • In the second, third, and fourth dose cohorts of monotherapy and combination arms comprising 26 patients, 18 patients (69%) achieved an objective response, including 12 patients (46%) that achieved a complete response, on Day 29 following a single dose of FT596. 
  • 5 of 6 patients achieved an objective response, including four patients with complete response, with a single dose of FT596 at 900 million cells combined with rituximab.
  • Nine of these 26 patients were previously treated with autologous CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy and, of these nine patients, six achieved an objective response (67%) on Day 29 following a single dose of FT596. 
  • Ten patients continued in ongoing response, including three patients in ongoing complete response at least six months from initiation of treatment; two patients reached six months in complete response and subsequently had disease progression.
  • One patient had disease progression before six months.
  • FT596 treatment regimens were well-tolerated; no dose-limiting toxicities, and no adverse events of ICANS or GVHD, were observed.
  • Three low-grade adverse events of CRS were resolved without intensive care treatment.
  • Related Link: Fate Therapeutics' Stem Cell-Derived NK Lymphoma Candidate Casts Doubt Over Durability Of Response.
  • Price Action: FATE shares are up 2.16% at $50.04 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

