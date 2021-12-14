Fate Therapeutics Showcases Interim Data From FT596 Cell Program In Lymphoma
Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) showcased interim Phase 1 data from its FT596 program for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- In the second, third, and fourth dose cohorts of monotherapy and combination arms comprising 26 patients, 18 patients (69%) achieved an objective response, including 12 patients (46%) that achieved a complete response, on Day 29 following a single dose of FT596.
- 5 of 6 patients achieved an objective response, including four patients with complete response, with a single dose of FT596 at 900 million cells combined with rituximab.
- Nine of these 26 patients were previously treated with autologous CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy and, of these nine patients, six achieved an objective response (67%) on Day 29 following a single dose of FT596.
- Ten patients continued in ongoing response, including three patients in ongoing complete response at least six months from initiation of treatment; two patients reached six months in complete response and subsequently had disease progression.
- One patient had disease progression before six months.
- FT596 treatment regimens were well-tolerated; no dose-limiting toxicities, and no adverse events of ICANS or GVHD, were observed.
- Three low-grade adverse events of CRS were resolved without intensive care treatment.
