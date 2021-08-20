 Skip to main content

Fate Therapeutics' Stem Cell-Derived NK Lymphoma Candidate Casts Doubt Over Durability Of Response
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 6:36am   Comments
Fate Therapeutics' Stem Cell-Derived NK Lymphoma Candidate Casts Doubt Over Durability Of Response
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATErevealed an early cut of Phase I data for its FT596 and FT516 programs for relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.
  • At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting, the Company highlighted positive interim FT516 program data for 11 pretreated patients.
  • Related: Fate Therapeutics Shares Positive B-Cell Lymphoma Data at ASCO21.
  • At a three-month check-in, eight of 11 B cell lymphoma patients who received FT516 reported an objective response with no major safety signals. 
  • But at a July 7 cutoff, just five patients (45%) maintained those responses, with two complete responders seeing their disease progress and a partial responder forced to receive an “additional anti-cancer therapy.”
  • FT516’s results in patients with prior CD19 CAR-T therapy, two of four posted a complete response, spurring Fate to announce a dose-expansion cohort in that population.
  • Meanwhile, FT596 posted early data of its showing promising efficacy.
  • Interim data showed that 10 of 14 patients across two dose-escalation cohorts posted an objective response, including seven complete responders, including two of three patients treated with a combo of FT596 and Rituxan after autologous CD19 CAR-T therapy.
  • Fate expects to present further data from both studies at the upcoming ASH conference in December, including a first look at the durability of response for FT596.
  • Price Action: FATE shares closed 5.90% lower at $85.63 on Thursday.

