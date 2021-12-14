Syndax Pharma Posts Additional Data On Clinical Activity, Responses From Early-Stage Leukemia Trial
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) revealed updated data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial of SNDX-5613 in patients with mutant nucleophosmin (mNPM1) or mixed-lineage leukemia rearranged (MLLr) relapsed/refractory acute leukemias.
- The data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
- Across evaluable patients with mNPM1 (n=13) or MLLr (n=38) who received at least one dose of SNDX-5613, the overall response rate (ORR) was 55%, with a complete response with the partial hematologic recovery (CR/CRh) of 24%.
- Nine patients proceeded to stem cell transplant.
- The ORR in evaluable patients harboring an NPM1 mutation was 38%, with a CR/CRh rate of 23%.
- The ORR in evaluable patients harboring an MLL-rearrangement was 61%, with a CR/CRh rate of 24%.
- The overall minimal residual disease (MRD) negative rate was 31%.
- The median time to response to patients achieving a CR/CRh was two months. The median duration of response (DOR) was not reached.
- SNDX-5613 was well-tolerated, with no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events observed in heavily pretreated patients.
- The only dose-limiting toxicity observed was Grade 3 QT prolongation.
- Differentiation syndrome was reported in 14% of patients, with all cases being mild or moderate and readily managed with standard therapies.
