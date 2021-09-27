 Skip to main content

Syndax Pharma, Incyte Ink Licensing Pact For Graft Vs. Host Disease Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize Syndax's axatilimab.
  • Related Content: Syndax Pharma Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Axatilimab For Treatment Of Chronic Graft vs. Host Disease
  • Syndax and Incyte seek to develop axatilimab for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) and additional immune-mediated conditions.
  • Syndax recently completed a Phase 1/2 trial of axatilimab in patients with cGVHD. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will lead global commercial activities for axatilimab across all indications. 
  • The companies will participate in a 50:50 profit share in the U.S., and Syndax will receive double-digit royalties on sales outside of the U.S. 
  • Syndax will receive an upfront payment of $117 million and a $35 million equity investment. It is also eligible to receive up to an additional $450 million in milestone payments.
  • The companies will share development costs at a rate of 55% (Incyte) and 45% (Syndax), with Incyte responsible for 100% of future development costs for trials that are specific to ex-U.S. countries. 
  • Price Action: SNDX shares traded higher 5.32% at $19.80, while INCY stock is up 0.84% at $69.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

