Roche Uncorks Favorable Responses From Mosunetuzumab In Follicular Lymphoma Settings
Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) mosunetuzumab, a bispecific targeting the CD20 protein on the surface of tumors and the CD3 protein on T cells, posted a 60% complete response rate.
- The data comes from nearly 100 patients with third-line-or-later follicular lymphoma in Phase 1/2 study dubbed GO29781.
- Pivotal results demonstrated that mosunetuzumab induces durable complete responses lasting at least 18 months in patients who have received two or more prior therapies, with a median progression-free survival of 17.9 months.
- The median duration of response was 22.8 months among responders.
- The most common adverse event (AE) was cytokine release syndrome (CRS), generally low grade.
- Roche said it has recently submitted the initial marketing application for mosunetuzumab to the European Medicines Agency.
- Subsidiary Genentech plans to submit the new data to the FDA soon for approval consideration.
- If approved, mosunetuzumab can be a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody in NHL.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $51.12 on Friday.
