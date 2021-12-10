What's Going On With Moderna Shares Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Friday after the company announced interim Phase 1 data for its mRNA flu vaccine.

Moderna said mRNA-1010 successfully boosted hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) assay geometric mean titers against all strains 29 days after vaccination at all doses tested in both younger and older adults in the study.

The company also announced that the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1010 is now fully enrolled and preparation for the Phase 3 study is underway.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses. At Moderna, our goal is to limit this suffering with an annual pan-respiratory single dose booster vaccine that is adapted to the circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2, seasonal influenza and RSV," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech company. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $102.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.66% at $256.96 at publication time.

Photo: mufidpwt from Pixabay.