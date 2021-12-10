 Skip to main content

Moderna Posts Data From Early mRNA Flu Vaccine Study, Pivotal Trial On Its Way
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 10:06am   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says that it's on its way to having two mRNA vaccines against different seasonal flu viruses.
  • The Company released the first early data from Phase 1 study of mRNA-1010, announcing that all doses of the shot significantly boosted antibodies in younger and older adults without "significant safety findings." 
  • Moderna said the 50 microgram dose increased antibodies against the two Influenza A strains by eight-fold and ten-fold, respectively, and against the other two influenza strains by three-fold and two-fold.
  • For now, the investors appear primarily bearish, as they will compare Moderna's data with early results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial from BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNYTranslate Bio Inc in the coming months. 
  • Related Link: Pfizer Joins Influenza Vaccine Race, Kick Starts Early-Stage Trial.
  • A 500-person Phase 2 dose-confirming study is already enrolled, the Company said, and preparations for a large pivotal trial are underway.
  • The Phase 2 study of mRNA-1010 was initiated in November to confirm dose across three dose levels, including a lower 25 µg dose level and 50 µg & 100 µg with approximately 150 participants per arm. An interim analysis is expected in early 2022.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 9.33 at $246.80 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs influenzaBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

