Moderna Posts Data From Early mRNA Flu Vaccine Study, Pivotal Trial On Its Way
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says that it's on its way to having two mRNA vaccines against different seasonal flu viruses.
- The Company released the first early data from Phase 1 study of mRNA-1010, announcing that all doses of the shot significantly boosted antibodies in younger and older adults without "significant safety findings."
- Moderna said the 50 microgram dose increased antibodies against the two Influenza A strains by eight-fold and ten-fold, respectively, and against the other two influenza strains by three-fold and two-fold.
- For now, the investors appear primarily bearish, as they will compare Moderna's data with early results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial from BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Translate Bio Inc in the coming months.
- A 500-person Phase 2 dose-confirming study is already enrolled, the Company said, and preparations for a large pivotal trial are underway.
- The Phase 2 study of mRNA-1010 was initiated in November to confirm dose across three dose levels, including a lower 25 µg dose level and 50 µg & 100 µg with approximately 150 participants per arm. An interim analysis is expected in early 2022.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 9.33 at $246.80 during the market session on the last check Friday.
