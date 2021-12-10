 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin No Longer Authorized For Type 1 Diabetes In UK
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin No Longer Authorized For Type 1 Diabetes In UK

On 25 October 2021, the marketing authorization holder for dapagliflozin withdrew the indication for type 1 diabetes across Europe and the U.K. The SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin has been indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes since 2012. 

  • AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) dapagliflozin 5mg (Forxiga/Farxiga) was authorized in 2019 as an adjunct to insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes with a body-mass index (BMI) of 27 kg per m2.
  • The decision to voluntarily withdraw the indication in type 1 diabetes followed commercial considerations due to a specific European-wide regulatory requirement for this authorization. 
  • The decision was not driven by any new safety concerns.
  • Other indications for dapagliflozin 5mg and 10mg are not affected by this change, and both strengths will remain on the market. 
  • Dapagliflozin remains authorized in adults for type 2 diabetes, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, and chronic kidney disease.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.68% at $54.04 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
Mix & Match Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine With Moderna Shows Improved Immune Response
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Jumps On Data, vTv Shelves Psoriasis Study, More Setbacks For Merck's HIV Program, Decision Day For Daré
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Type 1 diabetesBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com