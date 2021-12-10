AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin No Longer Authorized For Type 1 Diabetes In UK

On 25 October 2021, the marketing authorization holder for dapagliflozin withdrew the indication for type 1 diabetes across Europe and the U.K. The SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin has been indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes since 2012.

AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) dapagliflozin 5mg (Forxiga/Farxiga) was authorized in 2019 as an adjunct to insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes with a body-mass index (BMI) of 27 kg per m2.

(NASDAQ: AZN) dapagliflozin 5mg (Forxiga/Farxiga) was authorized in 2019 as an adjunct to insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes with a body-mass index (BMI) of 27 kg per m2. The decision to voluntarily withdraw the indication in type 1 diabetes followed commercial considerations due to a specific European-wide regulatory requirement for this authorization.

The decision was not driven by any new safety concerns.

Other indications for dapagliflozin 5mg and 10mg are not affected by this change, and both strengths will remain on the market.

Dapagliflozin remains authorized in adults for type 2 diabetes, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, and chronic kidney disease.

Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.68% at $54.04 during the market session on the last check Friday.