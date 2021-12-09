 Skip to main content

BioRestorative Therapies Announces $23M Underwritten Public Offering

InvestorBrandNetwork  
December 09, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
BioRestorative Therapies Announces $23M Underwritten Public Offering

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 units, each consisting of one share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of its common stock at a per-unit price of $10.00.

According to the update, the warrants have a per share exercise price of $10.00, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. As a result of the offering, the company’s common stock began trading under the ticker symbol BRTX on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Nov. 5, 2021. The offering closed on Nov. 9, 2021. In addition, BioRestorative Therapies granted to the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 345,000 additional shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 345,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/5d3BT

About BioRestorative Therapies Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs, brtxDISC(TM) and ThermoStem(R), relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. For more information about the company, visit www.BioRestorative.com.

