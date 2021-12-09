RedHill Biopharma's Talicia Recommended For H. Pylori Infection
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced the publication of a new study revealing concerning rates of widespread, physician-directed prescribing of clarithromycin-based regimens for H. pylori infection despite rising rates of antibiotic resistance and prior patient macrolide use.
- The data were published in the journal Digestive Diseases and Sciences.
- The publication notes that over 80% of all prescriptions for H. pylori infection are clarithromycin-based therapies, despite ACG recommendations to avoid clarithromycin triple therapy in patients with any prior macrolide use or in regions where the resistance rate is known to be 15% or above.
- "Such failure rates and resistance have not been seen with Talicia," said Dr. Colin W. Howden, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
- Since it does not contain clarithromycin, Talicia can be prescribed first-line without having to be concerned about local clarithromycin resistance, prior macrolide use, or patient CYP2C19 status," Dr. Colin added.
- Talicia is a fixed-dose, all-in-one oral capsule combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (omeprazole).
- In November 2019, Talicia was approved by the FDA to treat H. pylori infection in adults.
- Price Action: RDHL shares are up 1.25% at $3.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
