Novartis Reveals Two Year Results From Beovu Trial In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported the first interpretable results from year two (week 100) of the Phase 3 KESTREL study of Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg in patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME).
- Results from year two of KESTREL were consistent with those seen at year one, including maintenance of best-corrected visual acuity and sustained reductions in central subfield thickness.
- Additionally, numerically fewer Beovu patients had intraocular fluid and/or sub-retinal fluid versus patients treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept).
- More than 40% of Beovu patients were maintained on 12-week dosing intervals, and 70% of patients who completed the first 12-week cycle after loading remained on 12-week dosing through year two, showing the potential for Beovu to offer fluid resolution in more DME patients with fewer injections versus aflibercept.
- Further details of year-two findings from the KESTREL trial and findings from another pivotal Phase 3 (KITE) trial of Beovu in DME will be presented at upcoming medical congresses.
- No vascular events were reported in year two (weeks 52-100). No new retinal vasculitis (RV) events were reported during year two of KESTREL.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 1.02% at $80.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Diabetic Macular Edema Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General