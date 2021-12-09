 Skip to main content

Novartis Reveals Two Year Results From Beovu Trial In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Novartis Reveals Two Year Results From Beovu Trial In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported the first interpretable results from year two (week 100) of the Phase 3 KESTREL study of Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg in patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME). 

  • Results from year two of KESTREL were consistent with those seen at year one, including maintenance of best-corrected visual acuity and sustained reductions in central subfield thickness. 
  • Additionally, numerically fewer Beovu patients had intraocular fluid and/or sub-retinal fluid versus patients treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept). 
  • More than 40% of Beovu patients were maintained on 12-week dosing intervals, and 70% of patients who completed the first 12-week cycle after loading remained on 12-week dosing through year two, showing the potential for Beovu to offer fluid resolution in more DME patients with fewer injections versus aflibercept.
  • Further details of year-two findings from the KESTREL trial and findings from another pivotal Phase 3 (KITE) trial of Beovu in DME will be presented at upcoming medical congresses.
  • No vascular events were reported in year two (weeks 52-100). No new retinal vasculitis (RV) events were reported during year two of KESTREL. 
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 1.02% at $80.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

