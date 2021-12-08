 Skip to main content

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Read Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Surging During Wednesday Premarket?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (CBD).

  • The data showed that after a single day of dosing, the processed CBD reduced arterial stiffness, potentially broadening its application to the treatment of cardiovascular and other disease states beyond hypertension.
  • Related Link: Lexaria Starts IND-Enabling Program For DehydraTECH-CBD For Hypertension.
  • Arterial stiffness can also be a prognostic marker for cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality, even in asymptomatic individuals without overt cardiovascular disease.
  • Arterial stiffness was measured through pulse wave velocity (PWV) evaluation, together with assessments of augmentation index and pressure. 
  • All comparisons between DehydraTECH-CBD and placebo were statistically significant (p < 0.01).
  • Related Link: Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH-CBD Versus Prescription CBD Program In Treating Seizures.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are up 14.20% at $5.62 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

