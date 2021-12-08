Read Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Surging During Wednesday Premarket?
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (CBD).
- The data showed that after a single day of dosing, the processed CBD reduced arterial stiffness, potentially broadening its application to the treatment of cardiovascular and other disease states beyond hypertension.
- Arterial stiffness can also be a prognostic marker for cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality, even in asymptomatic individuals without overt cardiovascular disease.
- Arterial stiffness was measured through pulse wave velocity (PWV) evaluation, together with assessments of augmentation index and pressure.
- All comparisons between DehydraTECH-CBD and placebo were statistically significant (p < 0.01).
- Price Action: LEXX shares are up 14.20% at $5.62 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
