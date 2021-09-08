 Skip to main content

Lexaria Starts IND-Enabling Program For DehydraTECH-CBD For Hypertension
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Lexaria Starts IND-Enabling Program For DehydraTECH-CBD For Hypertension
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has formally begun the process towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application filing with the FDA for its DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (DehydraTECH-CBD) as a prospective pharmaceutical treatment for hypertension.
  • Lexaria has recruited a consultancy group that will help prepare Lexaria for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and design the necessary IND-enabling work.
  •  Lexaria intends to progress to a New Drug Application at the appropriate time, possibly via the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway.
  • The IND application process is also expected to utilize data from the Company's third and fourth 2021 human clinical hypertension studies, whereby Lexaria hopes that these studies will contribute valuable data to its information package.
  • Related Content: Lexaria Bioscience's Formulated Cannabidiol Lowers Blood Pressure.
  • Price Action: LEXX shares are down 9.07% at $6.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Preclinical PhaseBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

