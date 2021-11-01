Lexaria Announces DehydraTECH-CBD Versus Prescription CBD Program In Treating Seizures
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has commenced a new study to compare the effectiveness of Epidiolex to DehydraTECH-cannabidiol (CBD) for reducing seizure activity.
- Epidiolex, developed by GW Pharmaceuticals plc, is the first and only FDA-approved CBD medication for seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of pediatric epilepsy.
- The study is designed to investigate if DehydraTECH-CBD has similar or superior levels of efficacy in treating seizures as Epidiolex.
- GW Pharmaceuticals is now sold by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ).
- Animal study EPIL-A21-1 has entered early-stage preparatory work, and results are expected by Q3 2022.
- Price Action: LEXX shares are up 1.32% at $6.27 during the market session on the last check Monday.
