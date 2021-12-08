 Skip to main content

Adicet Bio Raises $87M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Adicet Bio Raises $87M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Candidate

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) priced an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $87.5 million.

  • The offer price represents a discount of almost 3% from the last close price of $14.49 on Tuesday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares. The offering will close by December 10.
  • Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Truist Securities is acting as a passive book-runner. BTIG, H.C. Wainwright & Co., and JonesTrading are acting as co-managers.
  • Adicet will use the proceeds to fund the development of ADI-001 for NHL, completion of preclinical development & initiation of clinical development of ADI-002 for solid tumors.
  • See the offer prospectus here.
  • Related Link: Adicet Stock Rallies After Early Responses For Off-The-Shelf Drug In B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
  • Price Action: ACET shares are up 2% at $14.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

