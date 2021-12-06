 Skip to main content

Adicet Stock Rallies After Early Responses For Off-The-Shelf Drug In B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) has announced positive interim data from its dose-escalation Phase 1 study evaluating ADI-001 for B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. 
  • Adicet's AD-001 is an off-the-shelf cell therapy developed by engineering a CD20-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) onto a donor's gamma delta T cells.
  • The investigational cell therapy posted two complete responses across four patients in an early Phase 1 study testing the drug in patients with heavily pretreated B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
  • At a low dose of 30 million cells, one patient posted a complete response, with another seeing a partial response, which Adicet described as a "near CR." One patient had progressive disease.
  • Of the six patients enrolled, two patients in the low-dose arm of the study dropped out before the 28-day mark.
  • Meanwhile, the study's one evaluable patient receiving a high dose of 100 million cells posted a complete response. 
  • There were no Grade 3 side effects or higher, including deaths, reported in the early data cut.
  • Price Action: ACET shares are up 28.9% at $12.64 during the market session on the last check Monday.

