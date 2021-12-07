Daré Bioscience's One-Time Bacterial Vaginosis Treatment Scores FDA Approval
- The FDA has approved Daré Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) Xaciato (DARE-BV1) to treat bacterial vaginosis.
- Xaciato is a thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% designed as a one-time vaginally-administered treatment for bacterial vaginosis.
- The FDA accepted the application in August, based on results from the DARE-BVFREE study.
- The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that as a primary therapeutic intervention, a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1 was statistically superior to placebo at Day 21-30 (70% compared to 36% of subjects clinically cured).
- Additionally, DARE-BV1 demonstrated clinical cure rates of 77% at Day 21-30 and 81% at Day 7-14 in the per-protocol population, compared to 43% and 30% for placebo cream, respectively.
- Price Action: DARE shares are increased 10.7% at $2.13 before the trading was halted during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
