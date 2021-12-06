AbbVie's Upadacitinib Hits Primary Goal In Induction Study In Patients With Crohn's Disease
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced topline results from U-EXCEED, a Phase 3 induction study, of upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) in Patients with Crohn's Disease. The data achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12.
- The U-EXCEED study enrolled patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to biologic therapy.
- A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with a 12-week induction regimen of upadacitinib 45 mg daily achieved clinical remission at week 12 than placebo (39% versus 21%).
- Similar results were seen with clinical remission and endoscopic response (40% vs. 14%) and (35% versus 4%), respectively.
- Among patients taking corticosteroids at baseline, a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving upadacitinib 45 mg achieved steroid-free clinical remission than placebo at week 12.
- Related Link: AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq (JAK Inhibitor) Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 2.21% at $121.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Crohn's DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General