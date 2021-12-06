 Skip to main content

AbbVie's Upadacitinib Hits Primary Goal In Induction Study In Patients With Crohn's Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
AbbVie's Upadacitinib Hits Primary Goal In Induction Study In Patients With Crohn's Disease

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVannounced topline results from U-EXCEED, a Phase 3 induction study, of upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) in Patients with Crohn's Disease. The data achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12. 

  • The U-EXCEED study enrolled patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to biologic therapy.
  • A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with a 12-week induction regimen of upadacitinib 45 mg daily achieved clinical remission at week 12 than placebo (39% versus 21%).
  • Similar results were seen with clinical remission and endoscopic response (40% vs. 14%) and (35% versus 4%), respectively.
  • Among patients taking corticosteroids at baseline, a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving upadacitinib 45 mg achieved steroid-free clinical remission than placebo at week 12.
  • Related Link: AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq (JAK Inhibitor) Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 2.21% at $121.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Crohn's Disease

