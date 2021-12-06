 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq (JAK Inhibitor) Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 6:53am   Comments
Share:
AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq JAK Inhibitor Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBVannounced an update to the U.S. Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). 

  • The update follows a Drug Safety Communication (DSC) issued in September by the FDA following its final review of the post-marketing study, evaluating Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz (tofacitinib) in patients with RA.
  • The results of this study showed a higher rate of major adverse cardiac events (MACE), malignancy, mortality, and thrombosis in Xeljanz (Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor) versus TNF blockers.
  • Related Link: FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know.
  • Rinvoq and Xeljanz are now recommended for use only in patients who have had inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers, another class of drugs used against inflammatory conditions.
  • The DSC and label update applies to the class of systemically administered FDA-approved JAKs indicated for the treatment of RA and other inflammatory diseases.
  • As a result of a recent readout, AbbVie put out a notice that it is adding the new class risks to its label.
  • Supplemental applications for upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis remain under review by the FDA.  
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.53% at $119.48 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + ABBV)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Receives Emergency Use Nod In Australia For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population
This Cannabis REIT Stock Outperformed Nvidia, Amazon, Square And Pfizer
Europe To Start Deliveries Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Shot For Children One Week Ahead Of Plan: Reuters
Is High Pressure Good for Drug Development?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs rheumatoid arthritisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com