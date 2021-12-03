Bayer's Nubeqa Shows Prolonged Survival In Late-Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
- Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) said a combination therapy, including its Nubeqa drug, was shown to prolong the lives of men who have metastatic prostate cancer in a clinical study.
- Nubeqa (darolutamide) improved overall survival in combination with standard care compared to standard care alone, which was the trial's primary goal.
- The overall incidence of reported adverse events during the Phase 3 trial was similar between treatment arms.
- Bayer will file the data with regulatory authorities to seek an expansion of the label for Nubeqa, which developed Nubeqa in collaboration with Finland's Orion.
- Darolutamide is approved in multiple markets worldwide for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
- Price Action: BAYRY shares are down 2.11% at $12.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.
