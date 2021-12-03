 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bayer's Nubeqa Shows Prolonged Survival In Late-Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Bayer's Nubeqa Shows Prolonged Survival In Late-Stage Prostate Cancer Trial
  • Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) said a combination therapy, including its Nubeqa drug, was shown to prolong the lives of men who have metastatic prostate cancer in a clinical study.
  • Nubeqa (darolutamide) improved overall survival in combination with standard care compared to standard care alone, which was the trial's primary goal.
  • The overall incidence of reported adverse events during the Phase 3 trial was similar between treatment arms.
  • Bayer will file the data with regulatory authorities to seek an expansion of the label for Nubeqa, which developed Nubeqa in collaboration with Finland's Orion.
  • Darolutamide is approved in multiple markets worldwide for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
  • Price Action: BAYRY shares are down 2.11% at $12.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAYRY + BAYZF)

Microsoft, Bayer Collaborate To Develop Digital Agricultural Tools, Capabilities
Agricultural Technology Companies Are Finding Themselves in a Global Race to Develop and Acquire New Intellectual Property
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Booster Shot Gets FDA Panel Backing, Decision Day For Avadel, Silence Therapeutics Strikes Licensing Deal, MiNK IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com