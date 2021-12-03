Bristol Myers - Merck's Thalassemia Candidate Under FDA Priority Review
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental application seeking approval for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta-thalassemia.
- The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of March 27, 2022.
- In addition, the European Medicines Agency has validated the Type II variation for Reblozyl in NTD beta-thalassemia.
- Reblozyl is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) following Merck's recent acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc.
- These applications were based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl plus best supportive care in patients with NTD beta-thalassemia.
