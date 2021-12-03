 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers - Merck's Thalassemia Candidate Under FDA Priority Review
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 11:05am
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) supplemental application seeking approval for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion dependent (NTD) beta-thalassemia.

  • The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of March 27, 2022.
  • In addition, the European Medicines Agency has validated the Type II variation for Reblozyl in NTD beta-thalassemia. 
  • Reblozyl is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) following Merck's recent acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc.
  • These applications were based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl plus best supportive care in patients with NTD beta-thalassemia.
  See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.77% at $56.39, while MRK stock is down 1.08% at $73.09 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: beta thalassemia BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

