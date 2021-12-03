Xenon Stock Jumps On New Encouraging Data From Epilepsy Treatment
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) announced additional positive data from new sub-analyses of Phase 2b X-TOLE trial of XEN1101 in adult patients with focal epilepsy. The Data will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society.
- Additional primary and secondary measures included a pairwise comparison of each active dose to placebo and a responder analysis.
- Related Link: Xenon Pharma Shares Jump After Epilepsy Treatment Phase 2 Data Meets Primary Endpoint.
- The median percent reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency was 52.8% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 46.4% in the XEN1101 20 mg group, and 33.2% in the XEN1101 10 mg group compared to 18.2% in the placebo group.
- The percentage of subjects who achieved over 50% reduction in monthly focal seizures was 54.5% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 43.1% in the XEN1101 20 mg group, and 28.3% in the XEN1101 10 mg group compared to 14.9% in the placebo group.
- The marked reductions in seizures were associated with statistically significant improvements in overall status.
- The most common adverse events across all XEN1101 dose groups were dizziness, somnolence, fatigue, and headache.
- Price Action: XENE shares are up 10.1% at $28.49 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General