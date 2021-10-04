 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xenon Pharma Shares Jump After Epilepsy Treatment Phase 2 Data Meets Primary Endpoint
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Xenon Pharma Shares Jump After Epilepsy Treatment Phase 2 Data Meets Primary Endpoint
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) has reported topline results from the Phase 2b X-TOLE trial evaluating XEN1101 as an adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy.
  • The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint with XEN1101, demonstrating a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency compared to placebo.
  • The median percent reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency was 52.8% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 46.4% in the XEN1101 20 mg group, and 33.2% in the XEN1101 10 mg group compared to 18.2% in the placebo group. 
  • The percentage of subjects who achieved an over 50% reduction in monthly focal seizures was 54.5% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 43.1% in the XEN1101 20 mg group, and 28.3% in the XEN1101 10 mg group compared to 14.9% in the placebo group. XEN1101 was generally well-tolerated. 
  • The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was higher in the treatment groups than in the placebo group. 
  • The most common TEAEs across all XEN1101 dose groups were dizziness, drowsiness, fatigue, and headache. 
  • Two TEAEs of urinary retention were reported, one of which required a dose reduction. 
  • Price Action: XENE stock is up 67.90% at $26.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XENE)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Factory Orders Surpass Estimates
Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com