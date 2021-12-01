Arbutus' Hepatitis B Candidate Shows Encouraging Antiviral Activity
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) has announced preliminary data from its Phase 1a/1b trial of AB-836, an oral hepatitis B virus (HBV) capsid inhibitor that interacts with HBV core protein, which in turn is required for viral replication.
- Arbutus shares are soaring after the Patent Trial and Appeals Board has turned down Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) appeal to invalidate two of Arbutus' patents on the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Technology Patent.
- AB-836 is generally safe and well-tolerated in healthy subjects and patients with cHBV and provides the robust antiviral activity.
- One healthy subject who received 50mg once daily discontinued after treatment on day 13 due to agitation's adverse event (AE).
- All but three AEs were mild, and only one was assessed as related to AB-836 (Grade 1 rash).
- Arbutus continues to enroll and dose cHBV patients in Part 3 of the clinical trial and anticipates presenting additional data at a medical conference in 2022.
- Price Action: ABUS shares are up 58.6% at $5.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
