Mereo BioPharma's Etigilimab/Opdivo Combo Achieves One Complete Response In Cervical Cancer
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) reported interim data from ACTIVATE Phase 1b/2 study of its anti-TIGIT antibody, etigilimab, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in select recurrent advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
- As of the cut-off date, one complete response in cervical cancer, one partial response in ovarian cancer, and four instances of stable disease in ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and uveal melanoma were observed.
- The ovarian cohort has crossed futility for expansion into the second stage of the study (IDMC review pending).
- The Company says clinical benefit also occurred in tumor types with historically low response rates to anti-PD-1/PDL-1 antibodies.
- The combination of etigilimab and nivolumab has been safe and well-tolerated, with no new safety signals.
- The most common treatment-related adverse events were skin reactions, observed in seven patients. None of these reactions required treatment with systemic steroids.
- There was one case of immune diabetes mellitus.
- The ACTIVATE study aims to enroll approximately 125 patients across seven parallel cohorts.
- Mereo BioPharma expects to provide additional updates on the study in 2022.
- Price Action: MREO shares are down 1.93% at $1.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Phase 1 Trial Phase 2 Trial Solid TumorBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General