Molecular Partners Says Its COVID-19 Antiviral Still Effective Against Positions Mutated In Omicron
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) said that its ensovibep, a tri-specific antiviral targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, maintains full potency against the individual positions of relevance to ensovibep that are mutated in the Omicron variant.

  • Ensovibep has been consistently tested in vitro against all existing and potential variants of concerns. To date, ensovibep has maintained activity in vitro against all variants of concern detected, including the Delta strain. 
  • Testing has been initiated to confirm the potency of ensovibep against the full Omicron pseudotype virus that comprises all mutations simultaneously.
  • Ensovibep is currently in the Phase 2/3 EMPATHY trial evaluating ensovibep for COVID-19 in patients in the early stages of infection to prevent infection, worsening symptoms, and hospitalization. 
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is Molecular Partners' collaboration partner for ensovibep.
  • Phase 2b portion of EMPATHY enrolled patients. Topline data for the first 400 patients are expected in early 2022.
  • Price Action: MOLN shares are up 12.40% at $13.18 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

