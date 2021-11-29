Blueprint Medicines Expands Precision Therapy With Lengo Therapeutics Acquisition
Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) has agreed to acquire Lengo Therapeutics, a privately held precision oncology company.
- The deal consideration includes $250 million in cash plus $215 million in additional potential milestone payments.
- The acquisition includes Lengo Therapeutics' lead compound LNG-451, a precision therapy in development to treat non-small cell lung cancer in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.
- Lengo Therapeutics anticipates submitting an investigational new drug application for LNG-451 to the FDA in December 2021.
- Blueprint Medicines anticipates the acquisition will close in Q4 of 2021.
- Related Link: Zai Lab Inks Back To Back Licensing Agreements For Cancer And Psychiatric Candidates.
- Price Action: BPMC shares are down 2.16% at $98.67 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General