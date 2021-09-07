Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Two Variant Strains In Animal Studies
- Immunome Inc's (NASDAQ: IMNM) three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing.
- Related Content: Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant.
- IMM-BCP-01 consists of three antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein and show combinatorial activity against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2.
- The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency (DHA).
- Price Action: IMNM shares are up 7.22% at $16.19 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General