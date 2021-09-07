 Skip to main content

Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Two Variant Strains In Animal Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 7:59am   Comments
  • Immunome Inc's (NASDAQ: IMNM) three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants in preclinical testing. 
  • Related Content: Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant.
  • IMM-BCP-01 consists of three antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein and show combinatorial activity against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2.
  • The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency (DHA).
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are up 7.22% at $16.19 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

