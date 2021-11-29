 Skip to main content

Krystal Biotech Shares More Than Double During Premarket Monday: What Investors Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) has announced positive topline results from the GEM-3 Phase 3 trial of investigational beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC, Vyjuvek) for dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (dystrophic EB).

  • DEB is a genetic skin disorder affecting skin and nails that cause the skin to be very fragile and to blister easily. 
  • Blisters and skin erosions form in response to minor injury or friction, such as rubbing or scratching.
  • Vyjuvek is a non-invasive, topical, and redosable gene therapy.
  • 67% of wounds treated with Vyjuvek achieved the primary endpoint of investigator-assessed complete wound healing at the six-month timepoints compared to 22% of wounds treated with placebo.
  • 71% of wounds treated with Vyjuvek achieved the secondary endpoint of complete wound healing at the three-month timepoints compared to 20% of wounds treated with placebo.
  • Vyjuvek was well tolerated. No drug-related serious adverse events or discontinuations due to treatment were reported. 
  • During the trial, one mild drug-related adverse event was reported.
  • Krystal plans to file an FDA marketing application in 1H of 2022 and a European application shortly after. 
  • Also See: Krystal Biotech's KB105 Shows Detectable, Functionally Active TGM-1 Enzyme In Genetic Skin Condition.
  • Price Action: KRYS shares are up 114.30% at $85.31 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

