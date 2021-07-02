 Skip to main content

Krystal Biotech's KB105 Shows Detectable, Functionally Active TGM-1 Enzyme In Genetic Skin Condition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 7:43am   Comments
  • Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYSannounced updated results from the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating topical administration of KB105 in patients with autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI) associated with mutations in the TGM1 gene. 
  • Data showed that repeat doses of KB105 were well-tolerated with no adverse events and no evidence of immune response, systemically or at the application sites. 
  • No vector shedding was detected in swabs, blood, or urine in all three patients.
  • KB105 treatment restored functional TGM1 protein expression and activity in all treated sites.
  • KB105-expressed TGM1 was correctly localized in the epidermis, colocalizing with Loricrin, and was functionally active.
  • TGM-1 turnover was observed to be variable and rapid, and pharmacokinetic data suggested that the optimal dosing frequency may be more frequent.
  • Small areas limited phenotypic evaluation, but KB105 treated areas showed reduced reversion to ichthyotic scaling phenotype.
  •  No drug-related adverse effects were reported.
  • The company plans to include pediatric patients in 2022.
  • See the data slide presentation here.
  • Price Action: KRYS shares closed at $71.77 on Thursday.

