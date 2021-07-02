Krystal Biotech's KB105 Shows Detectable, Functionally Active TGM-1 Enzyme In Genetic Skin Condition
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced updated results from the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating topical administration of KB105 in patients with autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI) associated with mutations in the TGM1 gene.
- Data showed that repeat doses of KB105 were well-tolerated with no adverse events and no evidence of immune response, systemically or at the application sites.
- No vector shedding was detected in swabs, blood, or urine in all three patients.
- KB105 treatment restored functional TGM1 protein expression and activity in all treated sites.
- KB105-expressed TGM1 was correctly localized in the epidermis, colocalizing with Loricrin, and was functionally active.
- TGM-1 turnover was observed to be variable and rapid, and pharmacokinetic data suggested that the optimal dosing frequency may be more frequent.
- Small areas limited phenotypic evaluation, but KB105 treated areas showed reduced reversion to ichthyotic scaling phenotype.
- No drug-related adverse effects were reported.
- The company plans to include pediatric patients in 2022.
- See the data slide presentation here.
- Price Action: KRYS shares closed at $71.77 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Skin DisorderBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General