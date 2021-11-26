Ocugen Shares Fall After Its Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put On FDA Hold
The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Ocugen Inc's (NASDAQ: OCGN) Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152 (known as Covaxin outside the U.S.).
- The FDA plans to identify the specific deficiencies that are the basis for clinical hold and information on addressing those deficiencies.
- The Company expects to receive formal written communication with the additional information from the FDA and plans to work with the agency to resolve its questions as promptly as possible.
- BBV152 is an investigational vaccine candidate product in the U.S. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology.
- Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine that is manufactured using a vero cell manufacturing platform.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are down 14.1% at $6.10 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
