Ocugen-Partnered Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Shot Shows 50% Effectiveness In Small Study In India
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Bharat Biotech's vaccine was found to be 50% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a high-risk population during the second wave of infections in India this year, data gleaned from hospital workers showed. Bharat Biotech's U.S. partner, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN), has submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for emergency use approval.

  • The real-world study for Covaxin, conducted between April 15-May 15, compares with a 77.8% effectiveness rate in a late-stage trial of more than 25,000 participants that was conducted from November 2020 to January 2021.
  • Related Link: Ocugen's India Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Approval: Report.
  • The new data was analyzed in almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases with a test-negative control case group.
  • The lower effective rate for the shot can possibly be attributed to the fact that the study was restricted to hospital employees and the prevalence of the Delta variant at the time.
  • Covaxin has also been approved in countries such as Vietnam and Brazil. 
  • Related Link: Ocugen Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are down 1.64% at $7.19 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

