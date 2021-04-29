Selecta Biosciences Stock Is Trading Lower After Gaining Total Rights To MMA Program From AskBio
- Based on an internal strategic review and prioritization of its portfolio, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (AskBio) has decided to give all rights of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) to Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB).
- MMA program includes gene therapy candidate MMA-101 and ImmTOR for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
- Due to a manufacturing issue related to a component sourced from a third party, Selecta now expects that submission of the IND for MMA-101 and ImmTOR will be delayed until the end of this year.
- The dose-escalation trial of SEL-399, an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) empty vector capsid (EMC-101) containing no DNA combined with ImmTOR, is currently underway.
- The study, being conducted in healthy volunteers, is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ImmTOR in gene therapy.
- Topline data expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
- Price Action: SELB shares are down 16.3% at $3.26 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
