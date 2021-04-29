 Skip to main content

Selecta Biosciences Stock Is Trading Lower After Gaining Total Rights To MMA Program From AskBio

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:52am   Comments
  • Based on an internal strategic review and prioritization of its portfolio, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc (AskBio) has decided to give all rights of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) to Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB).
  • MMA program includes gene therapy candidate MMA-101 and ImmTOR for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
  • Due to a manufacturing issue related to a component sourced from a third party, Selecta now expects that submission of the IND for MMA-101 and ImmTOR will be delayed until the end of this year.
  • The dose-escalation trial of SEL-399, an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) empty vector capsid (EMC-101) containing no DNA combined with ImmTOR, is currently underway.
  • The study, being conducted in healthy volunteers, is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ImmTOR in gene therapy.
  • Topline data expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • Price Action: SELB shares are down 16.3% at $3.26 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

