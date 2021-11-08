Selecta Biosciences Posts Encouraging Data For ImmTOR Platform
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) announced top-line results from the Phase 1 study evaluating the ImmTOR platform to mitigate the formation of neutralizing antibodies against an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) serotype capsid used in gene therapies.
- At day 30, in subjects administered a single 0.3 mg/kg dose of ImmTOR, Selecta observed a median anti-AAV8 neutralizing antibody titer of 1:5, a 250-fold lower level than subjects dosed with AAV8 capsid alone.
- No serious adverse events were reported. All treatment-related adverse events were expected for ImmTOR, readily monitorable, and transient.
- Consistent with preclinical data, we observed that the single-dose ImmTOR cohorts saw delayed formation of neutralizing antibodies, eventually reaching similar median levels of neutralizing antibodies to the control group by day 90.
- Also Read: Selecta Biosciences Stock Is Trading Lower After Gaining Total Rights To MMA Program From AskBio.
- Price Action: SELB shares are down 0.89% at $3.91 during the market session on the last check Monday.
