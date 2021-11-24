Pfizer Sues Former Employee For Stealing Confidential Info On Its Megablockbuster COVID-19 Vaccine
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has sued its former associate director of clinical statistics in a California court to get a handle on allegedly stolen information. The Company's lawsuit focuses on the COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and two cancer monoclonal antibodies.
- In a new lawsuit filed in California, published by Bloomberg, Pfizer says an employee, Chun Xiao Li, uploaded more than 12,000 files, including "confidential Pfizer documents," to a personal Google Drive account and personal devices.
- The Company says it "has yet to understand the full scope" of the alleged theft thanks to the "sheer number" of documents involved.
- She even provided Pfizer's security team with a decoy laptop before her exit.
- According to the suit, Li was supposed to start work at the clinical-stage biopharma company Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) at the end of this month.
- "Ms. Li has misappropriated Pfizer information concerning a broad range of topics regarding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody programs," Pfizer said in its suit.
- The confidential information she stole also discloses Pfizer's analyses of its vaccine and drug programs, recommendations based on its Covid-19 studies, clinical development strategies and timelines, and various other highly sensitive Pfizer information.
