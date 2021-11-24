Pfizer Sues Former Employee For Stealing Confidential Info On Its Megablockbuster COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has sued its former associate director of clinical statistics in a California court to get a handle on allegedly stolen information. The Company's lawsuit focuses on the COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and two cancer monoclonal antibodies.

In a new lawsuit filed in California, published by Bloomberg, Pfizer says an employee, Chun Xiao Li, uploaded more than 12,000 files, including "confidential Pfizer documents," to a personal Google Drive account and personal devices.

The Company says it "has yet to understand the full scope" of the alleged theft thanks to the "sheer number" of documents involved.

She even provided Pfizer's security team with a decoy laptop before her exit.

According to the suit, Li was supposed to start work at the clinical-stage biopharma company Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) at the end of this month.

(NASDAQ: XNCR) at the end of this month. "Ms. Li has misappropriated Pfizer information concerning a broad range of topics regarding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody programs," Pfizer said in its suit.

The confidential information she stole also discloses Pfizer's analyses of its vaccine and drug programs, recommendations based on its Covid-19 studies, clinical development strategies and timelines, and various other highly sensitive Pfizer information.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.15% at $51 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.