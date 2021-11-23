Aptevo Stock Rallies After Posting First Complete Remission In Early Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) has announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- A high-risk AML patient treated in Cohort 1 with a combination of chemotherapy plus APVO436 achieved a complete remission (CR) after one cycle of therapy.
- The chemotherapy regimen included the standard leukemia drugs Mitoxantrone, Etoposide, and Cytarabine.
- The patient tolerated treatment without evidence of over toxicity.
- Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436, is a bispecific CD3xCD123 ADAPTIR designed to redirect the patient's immune system to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface.
- Price Action: APVO shares are up 54.6% at $10.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
