Aptevo Stock Rallies After Posting First Complete Remission In Early Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) has announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 

  • A high-risk AML patient treated in Cohort 1 with a combination of chemotherapy plus APVO436 achieved a complete remission (CR) after one cycle of therapy. 
  • The chemotherapy regimen included the standard leukemia drugs Mitoxantrone, Etoposide, and Cytarabine. 
  • The patient tolerated treatment without evidence of over toxicity.
  • Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436, is a bispecific CD3xCD123 ADAPTIR designed to redirect the patient's immune system to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. 
  • Related: Aptevo Stock Gains on Encouraging Single-Agent Activity for APVO436 In Leukemia Patients.
  • Price Action: APVO shares are up 54.6% at $10.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: acute myeloid leukemiaBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

