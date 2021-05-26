Aptevo Stock Gains on Encouraging Single-Agent Activity for APVO436 In Leukemia Patients
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) has announced positive results from Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating lead ADAPTIR candidate, APVO436, for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes (AML/MDS).
- The study met its primary endpoint of identification of an active dose level for advanced studies.
- The Company plans to submit the data for publication later this year.
- Of seven evaluable relapsed AML patients treated in Cohort 6, four showed stabilization of their leukemias.
- Of those four patients with disease stabilization, three patients lived over 246 days, over 261 days, and over 281 days, respectively, and one progressed after a month.
- Two relapsed AML patients, who experienced stabilization of their leukemia, achieved partial remission and subsequently a complete remission.
- No partial or complete remissions have been observed at APVO436 dose levels either lower or higher than the Cohort 6 dose level.
- APVO436 was generally well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable side effect profile, including the absence of severe or prolonged neutropenia, an often serious condition associated with CD123-targeting therapies.
- Price Action: APVO shares are up 9.7% at $27.71 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.