 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Wins Canadian Approval In HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Wins Canadian Approval In HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
  • Health Canada has approved Puma Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: PBYI) Nerlynx (neratinib) in combination with capecitabine for metastatic HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.
  • Knight Therapeutics Inc (OTC: KHTRF) has the exclusive right to commercialize Nerlynx in Canada.
  • Nerlynx is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. 
  • Price Action: PBYI shares are down 2.49% at $8.60 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBYI + KHTRF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com