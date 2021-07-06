Puma Biotech's Nerlynx Wins Canadian Approval In HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Health Canada has approved Puma Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: PBYI) Nerlynx (neratinib) in combination with capecitabine for metastatic HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.
- Knight Therapeutics Inc (OTC: KHTRF) has the exclusive right to commercialize Nerlynx in Canada.
- Nerlynx is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the human epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4.
- Price Action: PBYI shares are down 2.49% at $8.60 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
