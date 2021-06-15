 Skip to main content

Cellectis Unveils Four Additional Preclinical Candidates For Solid Tumors

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLShas announced four new preclinical UCART product candidates targeting solid tumors - UCART20x22; the first allogeneic bi-specific CAR-T cell targeting B-cell malignancies, and three additional product candidates for solid tumors UCARTMESO (mesothelin), UCARTMUC1 (Mucin 1), UCARTFAP (cancer-associated fibroblasts).
  • Additionally, the company announced its genome surgery hematopoietic stem cells platform, HEAL, which focuses on monogenic diseases like sickle cell anemia.
  • HEAL highlights lead product candidate TALGlobin01, an autologous ex vivo TALEN-edited CD34+ HSC therapy to treat sickle cell disease.
  • Lastly, CLLS revealed its new in-house GMP manufacturing facilities in France and U.S.
    • The manufacturing facility in Paris is 55,000 square feet and is planned to produce starting materials for manufacturing operations to make cell banks, plasmids, and mRNAs and vectors. Production of key materials started in November 2020.
    • Raleigh, North Carolina facility is 82,000 square feet and is planned to include clinical and commercial UCART manufacturing operations.
    • Cellectis believes it has the capacity to run 40 lots per year per manufacturing suite, with each lot generating between several dozen to over 100 doses.
  • Price Action: CLLS shares are up 2.53% at $16.2 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

