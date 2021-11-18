Cardiff Oncology Stock Rises After $15M Equity Investment From Pfizer
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has made a $15 million equity investment in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.
- Pfizer purchased 2.4 million shares of Cardiff Oncology's shares at $6.22 per share.
- Cardiff will use the proceeds to advance its ongoing clinical programs in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and support onvansertib's development in additional indications.
- Additionally, the company has agreed to grant Pfizer rights of first access to data from its development programs.
- Price Action: CRDF shares are up 14.3% at $5.98 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
