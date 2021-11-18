 Skip to main content

Cardiff Oncology Stock Rises After $15M Equity Investment From Pfizer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has made a $15 million equity investment in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.
  • Pfizer purchased 2.4 million shares of Cardiff Oncology's shares at $6.22 per share.
  • Related: Why Are Investors Cheering Cardiff Oncology's New Data In Colorectal Cancer Setting?
  • Cardiff will use the proceeds to advance its ongoing clinical programs in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and support onvansertib's development in additional indications. 
  • Additionally, the company has agreed to grant Pfizer rights of first access to data from its development programs.
  • Price Action: CRDF shares are up 14.3% at $5.98 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

